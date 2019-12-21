|
Karl L. Ketter
Campbellsport - Karl Leo Ketter, 74, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15th, 2019 at his daughter's home in Union Kentucky. He was born September 1st, 1945 in Campbellsport, the son of Leo and Valeria Ketter. He served in the Army and fought for his country in the Vietnam War, worked at and retired from Weasler Engineering in West Bend. He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, was an avid sports fan and had a passion for golf.
Survivors include his children, Chad (Sheree) Ketter of Houston, TX and Justine (Jason) Inskeep of Union, KY, his grandchildren, Zack Ashley, Cody Ketter, Harley Ketter, Shelby (Fiancée, Jack LaVelle) Inskeep and Jake Inskeep. Sisters, Beverly Roberts of Cottage Grove, Janet (David) Emmer of Kronenwetter and Natalie (Randy) Mason of Henderson, NV, Karl has 7 nieces and nephews along with other relatives and friends. Karl was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Tom Roberts.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. Campbellsport. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery with Military Honors.
Visitation will be Saturday January 4th from 11:00 AM until time of Mass at St. Matthew Church.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family
