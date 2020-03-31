|
|
Karlis R. Knubis
Fond du Lac - Our rock and inspiration, Karlis R. Knubis, 58, passed away and went to heaven on Monday, March 30, 2020, after a three-year heroic battle with cancer. He was born July 13, 1961 to Wally and Irmgard (Mueller) Knubis in Fond du Lac.
Karlis and Patty Fitzgerald were united in marriage on August 27, 1983 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Karlis dedicated 26 years at Quality Truck. He enjoyed hunting, golfing and gambling. He was a jack of all trades. To all who knew him, his kindness, his kind heart, his "dad" humor should live on in all of you. We hope for you to share the love he shared to all of your loved ones.
Karlis is survived by his wife Patty; two children, Stephanie and Matthew (Jenni Holso); mother, Irmgard; sisters, Monika (Gary) Frank and Linda (Dana) Williams; brother, Jess (Gabi) Knubis; sisters-in-law, Kathy Schneider, Peggy Fitzgerald and Ellen (Ray) Mielke; dear friends, Ruth, Henry and Dave; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wally and his in-laws, Tom and Helen Fitzgerald.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center.
The family would like to thank the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center and Aurora Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Karlis and family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020