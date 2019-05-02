Karon L. Schmitz



Fond du Lac - Karon L. Schmitz, age 57, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family following a fourteen year battle with cancer. She was born on November 3, 1961, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Wallace and Helen (Mase) Kumber. She graduated from Goodrich High School in 1980 and from UW-Fond du Lac in 1982. On May 20, 1983, she married Ron Schmitz in Fond du Lac. Karon worked at AC Nielsen from 1983-1993 and then worked at American/National Exchange Bank from 1993 until December 2018. She was an avid Packer and Badger fan and enjoyed gardening. Karon was involved with for over twenty years. She was a member of Church of Peace where she served on Council for six years, treasurer for three years, bazaar treasurer for fifteen years, and also was in the church choir.



Survivors include her husband Ron of Fond du Lac; two children, Brenton (Johanna) Schmitz of Chicago, Taylor Schmitz of Sheboygan Falls; her sister, Kathy Stewart of San Diego; her godmother, Carol Van Norman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mike (Andrea) Schmitz and their children Shawn and Bradley, Esther (John) McIntosh, Rosemary (Don) Winke, Mary (Dave) Steinke, her aunt, Mary Anne Fenie; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Greg.



Visitation will take place on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 4-7 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Church of Peace, 158 S. Military Rd, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Visitation will also take place on Saturday at the church at 10:00 AM until the time of services. Cremation has taken place and interment will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.



Special thanks to the Agnesian Cancer Center, especially Kristy, Sarah, and Dr. Lundberg.



Memorials may be directed to the National Exchange team.



Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary