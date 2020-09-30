Katherine "Kay" L. Penfield
Fond du Lac - Katherine "Kay" L. Penfield, died peacefully in her sleep at the Woodlands Senior Park on September 29, 2020.
Katherine was born on the family farm, in Green Lake County, to Carl and Esther (Sievert) Barclay on January 16,1926. She graduated from Ripon High School, then graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in English. She taught at junior highs in Berlin, Antigo, and Fond du Lac. She married Glenn L. Penfield on July 25, 1956 at Green Lake. He preceded her in death.
Katherine had a variety of interests. She served as a guide at the Galloway House and Village. She was a faithful member of the Saturday Lecture Club. She shared her love of reading by becoming a tutor for the Fond du Lac Literacy Services. She enjoyed gardening, especially attentive to her favorite, roses. She enjoyed attending various weaving conventions around the state, where she learned to warp a loom and where she purchased hand spun yarn to knit many of her projects. She enjoyed walking, often accompanied by her succession of schnauzers. Her most recent new endeavor was fishing, which at the age of 94 she did for the first time a few weeks ago on an outing at the Woodlands, where she caught the largest fish of the day.
Katherine is survived by her children Ellen Penfield-Schneider and her husband Charlie Schneider, and Tom Penfield and his wife Vicki Nelson. She is also survived by grandchildren Elizabeth Schaerfig with her husband Elmar and their son Ian, and Phillip Schneider. Also, two step-granddaughters, Holly Rabe and her husband Brian and their children Jack, Eliza, and Charlotte, and Marisa Abrahamson (Curt Howe).
Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, her parents, and her sole sibling, James Barclay.
Private family services will be held with burial at Estabrook Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Woodlands Senior Park for the exceptional care give to Katherine over the past six years.
If desired, memorials may be directed to Fond du Lac Literacy Services.
Now is the time to rest Mom after a life well spent.
