Katherine (Shwed) Mashock
Fond du Lac - Katherine (Shwed) Mashock, 90, a resident of Fond du Lac, passed away at the Woodlands Senior Park on August 15, 2019.
Katherine was born in North Fond du Lac on December 4, 1928 to John and Anna Shwed. She went to grade school in North Fond du lac as well as in Ashford and graduated from Lomira High School in 1948.
Katherine married Kenneth A. Mashock at St. John's Church in Byron, WI in 1956.
Katherine helped out working for many organizations including; Rosendale Canning Factory, Infant Socks, Better Made Ice Cream. She cooked for Little People Day Care on South Main Street and the Four Mile House. She worked for Baker's Dozen for 5 years and Brooke Industries for 12 years. Katherine especially enjoyed cooking and baking cookies for her family and friends.
Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; daughter-in-law, Renee Mashock; grandson, Zachary Mashock; sisters, Mary, Tillie, Angie, Esther and brothers, John and Joe.
Katherine is survived by her children, Donna Plummer (Richard) Fry, of Millersburg IA, Kenneth "Butch" (Rose) Mashock, of Calvary Station, WI, Tim (Grace) Mashock, of Horicon, WI, and Tom "Tommy J." Mashock, of Johnsburg, WI; grandchildren, Scott and Shaun Plummer, A.J, Cassie, Deborah, Abby and Alex Mashock; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Karsten; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Katherine's family will greet relatives and friends at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:45 PM.
Service: A Celebration of Life will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 2:00 PM. Entombment will be at Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019