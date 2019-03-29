|
Kathleen A. Harmsen
Waupun - Kathleen A. Harmsen, 74, dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully on March 27, 2019 with her children by her side at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation.
Kathy was born December 11, 1944 to Horace and Ella Mae Veleke in the town of Waupun, WI. At the age of 16, she married the love of her life, Ron, on August 10, 1961. Joined for 56 years, Ron and Kathy raised three children with the importance of family being the focus of daily life. Kathy possessed a strong work ethic that she passed on to her children. Throughout her years, Kathy frequently worked three jobs at a time, but always with an eye on how to improve the lives of her family. She was a rural mail carrier, a waitress, a real estate agent, and an Avon saleswoman for many years, using them as opportunities to meet new people and develop life-long friendships. As a break from her and Ron's hard work, they made the most of their down time. They spent many happy days building memories along the lakes and rivers of Wisconsin camping, at their cabin, and at southern beaches with her children, family, and friends. Kathy was a woman who loved deeply, and her dedication and devotion to her husband, children, and grandchildren showed in her actions. She lived to ensure the happiness and success of her children and grandchildren. We will remember her always with an ache in our hearts and her love in our memories.
Kathy is survived by her two sons: Tim (Cheryl) Harmsen of Ohio and Tom (Amy) Harmsen of Fond Du Lac; a daughter, Teresa (Brad) Fischer of Oshkosh; 4 grandchildren: Paige and Ashley Gorst, and Noah and Emma Harmsen; sister, Betsy (Bob) DeMotts of Waupun; and nieces.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Harmsen; her parents; her brother, Kenneth Veleke; and her infant daughter, Lisa.
Funeral Services for Kathleen Harmsen will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Barry Lang officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday at the funeral home from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service.
The family would like to thank Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation and St. Agnes Hospice for the care and compassion they provided to our mom and for the dignity and respect which helped her to carry on her final journey.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 29, 2019