Kathleen Amidon
Fond du Lac - Kathleen F. Amidon (nee Berres), 78, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at The Woodlands Senior Park of Fond du Lac. She was born on October 2, 1941, the daughter of the late Alvin and Lucinda Berres (nee Thome). On June 4, 1966, she married William Amidon at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. Kathy was a kind and generous woman who loved being able to take care of others as a nurse and a hospice nurse. She enjoyed gardening, baking, crafts and traveling. She was able to achieve her dream of traveling to Ireland with her sisters.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her children, William (Sheri) Amidon of Campbellsport, Melissa (Jeffrey) Norenberg of Fond du Lac, Mark (Nicole) Amidon of Richfield, and Eric (Malinda) Amidon of Glen Flora; grandchildren, Alyssa (Jared) Lentz, Amber Norenberg (special friend Ali Gani), Jake, Mason, and Carter Amidon, and Gracie and Preston Amidon; siblings, Joe Berres, Julie (Jerry) Hau, Margie (Gene) Sippel, and Alvin "Butch" (Barb) Berres; brother and sisters-in-law, Keith Amidon, Judy Hall, Susie Wittkof, and Linda Theyerl; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William, and her brother-in-law, David Kempf.
A funeral service in remembrance of Kathy will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Kathy's family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 am until the start of the funeral service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Agnesian Hospice Hope
Kathy's family extends their thank yous to all the staff at The Woodlands Senior Park and also Agnesian Hospice Hope.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
