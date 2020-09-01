1/1
Kathleen Ann Loehr-Lishka
1947 - 2020
Kathleen Ann Loehr-Lishka

Madison - Kathleen "Katie" Loehr-Lishka, age 73, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born in Fond du Lac on March 7, 1947; to Edward and Betty (Condon) Loehr. She married James Hickey on July 29, 1967 and had 3 children. She married Dennis Lishka on Nov. 23, 1992 in San Francisco, CA.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Dennis Lishka; twin daughters, Julie Hickey and Janet Hickey; her son, Ryan Hickey; stepsons, Christopher (Andreah) Lishka and Benjamin Lishka; 3 grandchildren; brother, Ron Loehr; and sisters, Rosemary Stenback and Mary Ann Loehr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Betty Loehr.

Kathleen retired from the UW College of Agriculture and the State Lab of Hygiene in Madison after a twenty-two year career with UW Oshkosh.

She was a much-loved daughter, sister, wife and mother, well known for her fine sense of humor, volunteer work with abused women, sewing and quilting, writing and reading. She received an Associates degree in 1996 and won the UW Oshkosh Flaherty Poetry Award for a piece entitled "I Have a Semi-Colon."

No funeral services will be held. Memorials may be given to Agrace HospiceCare, Gilda's Club, or a charity of one's choice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
