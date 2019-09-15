|
Kathleen "Kate" Casper
Fond du Lac - Kathleen "Kate" Casper, age 72, of Fond du Lac, as a child of God, passed away peacefully and entered into everlasting peace on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Lakeview Assisted Living in Fond du Lac, which was home to Kate since January 2019. She had faced the challenge of cancer the last eighteen months and then suffered a stroke in October 2018. Through both challenges, Kate always faced it with the "I am tougher than the rest of you in the family." She definitely showed this through her chemo treatments, in which she drove herself to the treatments. After her stroke, she faced each day with the positive attitude that she would beat that also.
Kate was born on August 29, 1947, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Marie (Merten) Casper. After her graduation from New Holstein High School, she was employed at Tecumseh Products for many years until Tecumseh closed. After the closing of Tecumseh, Kate retired.
Kate had a heart of gold. Always giving something to someone. She loved her "junk books" where she found many of her beautiful interior and exterior decorations. She had a love for reading magazines, especially Women's World, and she enjoyed polka music and cross-stitching. She was a member of St. Mary Church in Marytown.
Kate is survived by her sisters, Mary Lou (Paul) Abler, Janet Casper, Laura (William) Engel, all of Mt. Calvary, and Debra (Roger) Preder of Waupaca; her brothers, Kenneth (Mary) Casper of Marytown, James (Bonnie) and Lawrence (Barb) Casper all of Chilton; godchild, Patrick Casper. Kate is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Marie Casper; maternal grandparents, Roman and Bertha Merten; paternal grandparents, Mathias and Elizabeth Casper; her sister, Rose Ann; and nephew, Mark Abler.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 9-11 AM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Lakeview Assisted Living and Agnesian Hospice nurses for their compassion and care for Kate. A special heartfelt thank you to Nurse Dave and Nurse Evie, at Lakeview Assisted Living. Your names were mentioned so many times by Kate-you made her days so special.
Boom- we will never forget the nicknames you bestowed upon your siblings-Until we meet again, Love, Mare, Bozo, Buffy, Chicken, and Wiener.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019