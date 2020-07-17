1/
Kathleen J. Pike
1940 - 2020

Kathleen J. Pike

Fond du Lac - Kathleen J. Pike, 80, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope.

She was born on February 24, 1940, the daughter of Donald and Alma (née Meyer) Pike. She was a graduate of Lowell P. Goodrich High School, Class of 1958. She attended Ripon College for 2 years.

Kathleen owned Queenswear and later owned Flyway Signs/Signarama. She sang with FDL Women's Chorus and with the choir at Pilgrim United Church of Christ. She loved music, playing cards, shopping, collecting jewelry, and was active at the FDL Senior Center. Kathleen spent many years as a "snowbird" in Winter Haven and Haines City, Florida. Her true joy was to spend time with her children, grand and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children: Darlene Plonske of Fond du Lac, Dee (James) Burkhardt of Van Dyne and Devin (Christina) Rosenthal of Temple, TX; six grandchildren: Lee and Nick Plonske, Karly (Ryan) Yuds, Lauren (Tom) Herlache, David (Joan) Rosenthal and Michael Rosenthal; six great-grandchildren: Autumn, Silas, Emmett, Tripp, Janexis and Alexander; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Donald Pike, her sister, Barbara Stoy and her son, David Rosenthal, Jr.

At Kathleen's request, there will be no visitation or services. Cremation has taken place. Please light a candle in loving memory of Kathleen.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
