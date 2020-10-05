1/
Kathleen J. Toney
Kathleen J. Toney

Fond du Lac - Kathleen J. Toney, 84, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at St. Francis Home.

Kathleen was born on April 20, 1936, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Harold and Alice McGrey Lerch. She was a member of St. Patrick Church, where she attended school. She worked for Fond du Lac County Social Services for over 20 years and later at Walmart.

Kathleen will be always remembered for her love of animals and nature, and her "favorite dog Hoch". She took great pride in her grandsons lives and accomplishments.

She is survived by her son John (Christine Hess) Toney of Fond du Lac, three grandchildren: Salem Toney of Los Angles, CA, Eric Toney of Fond du Lac and Jacob Hess of Fond du Lac, and her sister-in-law Carol Lerch of Appleton.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Richard (Lois) Lerch and Robert Lerch and her sister Mary (Ray) Sommerfeldt.

Due to Covid 19, a private family service will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Kathleen's name would be greatly appreciated to FDL Humane Society or St. Francis Home.

A special thank you to Dr. Litman and Dr. Geck for the years of care they gave Kathleen. Also, to the St. Francis Home and staff for their excellent care provided to her in these last few months.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
