Kathleen M. Neumann
1942 - 2020
Kathleen M. Neumann

Fond du Lac - Kathleen M. Neumann, age 78, of Malone, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope. She was born on September 9, 1942, in Evanston, IL, the daughter of John and June (McLain) Neumann. She graduated from St. Mary's Springs Academy in 1960. She worked for First Wisconsin Bank and R.B. Royal Industries.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandra (Rick) Rademann; one daughter-in-law, Debbie Schultz; four grandchildren, Brock (Cassie) Rademann, Brittney (Nathan) Siedschlag, Meghan (Ryan) Amundson, Holly Schultz; great-grandchildren, Blayn and Bryce Rademann, Kobe and Maverick Siedschlag; two brothers, James (Rosalie) Neumann, David (Mary Rose) Neumann; one sister, Susan (Dan) May; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Richard K. Schultz Jr and Andrew Schultz; one grandson, Mitchell Schultz; one brother, John (Sue) Neumann; one sister, Nancy (Donald) Scheid.

Cremation has taken place. Private family interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Special thanks to Hospice Home of Hope for their care and compassion shown towards Kathleen over the last fourteen months.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice Home of Hope, 400 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

1 entry
September 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
