Kathryn Y. Kautz
Fond du Lac - On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Kathryn "Kathy" Y. Kautz, loving mother of two and Nana to many, passed away at home, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 68.
Kathy was born on July 4, 1951 in Jacksonville, Fl. After raising her children, Kathy worked for Sargento Foods, Inc. for 28 years, retiring in 2017. She was a dedicated, hard working employee with a strong work ethic who took pride in the effort she gave for so many years.
What does one say about a soul who has touched so many lives in a positive manner? Moments like this bring that which is important in life into sharp relief - the indelible mark we leave on others. Being brought into the world on Independence Day was perfectly fitting as Kathy had a "Firecracker" personality, a quick wit, a strong sense of what was right, a deep love and dedication to her family and an infectious smile. Kathy was a true child of the water, adoring her time at the beach, on a boat, fishing and simply being near the ocean. The scent of briny air made everything in her life better and she spoke of it endearingly, saying, "I am home", whenever visiting the ocean and Florida. She loved scallops, clam-diggers, fish camps, and dress flip-flops. Kathy regarded her family heritage as Minorcan settlers of St. Augustine, Fl., dearly. Whether she was speaking about the Arnau House, the Mayport Cemetery, The Lighthouse or the Castillo de San Marcos, she ensured her children and grandchildren were taught about the historical significance their family played a part in. Kathy possessed a deep love of and connection with animals. Throughout her life, several dogs and cats had the distinct honor of being one of her adopted babies.
Kathy is survived by her two children, Raymond (Rachel) Kautz and Angela (Shane) Dvorjac, her cherished sister, Grace (James "Jim") Addy, a brother, her dearest aunt Mildred, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents Joseph and (Alice) Arnua Sr., her father, Joseph Arnua Jr., and one great grandchild.
Honoring Kathy's wishes, there will be no services or celebration of life, but rather a private family event. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathy's memory to the St. Augustine Historical Society at 271 Charlotte St, St. Augustine, FL 32084.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 15 to May 17, 2020