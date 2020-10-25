1/1
Ken Welker
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ken's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ken Welker

Green Bay - Ken Welker, 52, of Green Bay, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born October 31, 1967 in West Bend, WI to the late Jim Welker and Joan Butz. Ken grew up and was raised in New Holstein, WI where he attended High School and graduated in 1986.

After High School, Ken attended the University of Wisconsin Whitewater where he graduated with a degree in finance. It was while attending UW Whitewater that Ken met his wife of 28 years, Leanne Delvaux, who he married on June 6, 1992 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton. After graduating from Whitewater, Ken continued his education at Lakeland University, and graduated with an Accounting Degree. After college, Ken took over his family business, in dry cleaning, in New Holstein, WI for 10 years. Recently Ken worked in Accounts Payable at Treehouse Foods.

Ken loved playing music, and played the trumpet in the marching band during High School and also in the Jazz Band at UW Whitewater. Ken also enjoyed nature, especially trips to Door County, family vacations and always liked watching thunderstorms.

Ken is survived by his wife, Leanne; three daughters, Carolyn, Lauren and Allison Welker; siblings, Keith (Barb) Welker, Ann (Randy) Meyer; mother-in-law, Joyce Delvaux; brother-in-law, Mike Delvaux; nieces and nephews, Jenna, Trisha and Mitchell Welker, Amber, Autumn and Chloe Meyer, Kalyn (Casey) Beck, Ryan and Zoie Delvaux; as well as many other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Russell Delvaux.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Drive, from 4:00 to 7:30. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at church, from 10:00 to 11:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Unity Hospice or Mayo Clinic for Glioblastoma research.

The family would like to thank the staffs at Unity Hospice and Green Bay Oncology of St. Vincent's for all of their kind and compassionate care. They would also like to extend a thank you to all the friends, neighbors and coworkers that have assisted the family by making meals and running errands.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:30 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved