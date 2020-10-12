Kenneth A. James
Fond du Lac - Kenneth Allen James, 60, of Fond du Lac, passed away on the morning of October 12, 2020. He was born February 12, 1960 to Forist and Phyllis James.
Ken was a long-time employee of Advocap in Fond du Lac. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting with his son, fishing with friends and camping with family. Ken will be remembered for teaching his children to work on small engines, fix anything that breaks and his willingness to help people out however he could.
Survivors include his three children: Jesse (Stacy) James of Van Dyne, Robert James of Fond du Lac and Kory James of Fond du Lac; six siblings: Peggy (James) Krebsbach of Fond du Lac, Mary Furnas of Fond du Lac, Cathy Glasser of Fond du Lac, Karen Martin of Fond du Lac, Glen (Laurel) James of Fond du Lac, Ricky (Sarah) James of Fond du Lac.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Forist and Phyllis James.
Cremation has taken place.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
. 920-921-4420