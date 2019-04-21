Kenneth E. Bowen



Fond du Lac - Kenneth E. Bowen, 72, of Fond du Lac, passed away on March 11, 2019, at his residence after a period of declining health. He was born January 22, 1947, in Fond du Lac, the 3rd of 5 children to Louis and Magdalen Bowen.



Ken attended St. Joseph's Grade School and graduated from Goodrich High School in 1966. He attended FDL Vocational School and later Columbia College in Columbia, MO. Ken worked at Mercury Marine for about ten years before entering religious life. He was a Benedictine Brother at St. Pius X Abbey in Pevely, MO and Columbia, MO, before returning to Fond du Lac in 1991.



Ken had a love for baseball from his youth and as a teen was a Little League umpire. He followed the Braves and later the Brewers and would quote player stats and lots of other trivia. His interest in youth carried over into his role as a dedicated and generous "Big" Brother.



Ken was kind and generous with his time and money. In his pursuit of ways to grow, he completed a "Toastmasters" program. His interest in history and geography made him an amazing wealth of information. Ken traveled much in the US and even to the Holy Land. He was a member of Holy Family Parish.



He is survived by two brothers, Floyd Bowen, Wauconda, IL and Donald (Karen) Bowen of Cudahy, WI; one sister, Louise Bowen of Fond du Lac; aunts, uncles, several cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Bowen.



Services: Ken's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 S. Peters Ave., Fond du Lac at 10:00 AM. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM.



Burial has already taken place in the family plot at Rienzi Cemetery.



Memorials may be directed to Holy Family Parish or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.



Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary