Kenneth E. Rayeske, age 81 of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin (formerly of Slinger) was embraced by God's loving arms Sunday, December 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born October 16, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI to Leona M. (nee Schieble) and Edward E. Rayewske. Ken was united in marriage to the love of his life Diane M. Raasch on December 22, 1958 in Ironwood, Michigan. She preceded him in death on May 22, 2011.
Ken served in the United States Air National Guard from 1955 until he was honorably discharged in 1958. He dedicated his early years to helping his in-laws, Robert and Theresa Raasch, successfully build and run Scenic View County Club in Slinger. He worked for Sealtest for a few years, Badger Expo in Milwaukee for 21 years as Department Manager, and later was co-owner of Badger Case in Grafton, retiring in 2003. Ken was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, pheasant hunting and enjoyed watching football and baseball. He was a very caring person, always lending a helping hand where needed. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
Ken is survived by his son Kenneth J. (Teri) and daughter Darcy (Ralph) Schmitt, all of Slinger; 3 granddaughters Jennifer (Patrick) Killeen of St. Louis, MO, Megan (Gary) Rayeske of West Bend, Stephanie (Marcus) Stein of Jackson; grandson Brandon (Jaina) Drenski of Slinger; greatgrandchildren Colin and Quinn Killeen, Landon Riegler, and Willow and Remington Drenski; his sister Sandy Zubke of Hustisford; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Jerry) Farrell of West Bend, Sharon (George) Schaefer of Neshkoro, and Bobby Raasch of West Bend. He was also blessed with a second family in Fond du Lac; fiancé, Maryann Monday and her children Cindy (Gary) Lieffring, Brian Cross, David Cross, Lisa (Tim) Holz, Cal Popp, and Todd (Ann) Cross; grandchildren; and greatgrandchildren. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ken was further preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, brother-in-law Wayne Zubke; sisters-in-law Carolyn Raasch and Christine Popp.
A Memorial Service for Ken will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 6:00p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union Street Hartford, WI 53027). Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00p.m.-6:00p.m.
Private inurnment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
In memory of Ken, contributions to the or to Never Forgotten Honor Flight (225780 Rib Mountain Drive #234, Wausau, WI 54401) are sincerely appreciated.
Ken will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family.
