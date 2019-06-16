Kenneth H. Herr



Fond du Lac - Kenneth Henry Herr, 73, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 surrounded by his family at Hospice Home of Hope after a 6-year battle with cancer.



Ken was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on August 7, 1945 to parents Henry and Irene (Wagner) Herr. On July 29, 1978 he married Cherly L. Zasada at St. Patrick's Church in Fond du Lac. Ken and Cheryl enjoyed traveling with their family visiting all 50 states together and to 34 states with their three grandchildren.



Ken moved to Fond du Lac age the age of 5 and attended St. Mary's Grade School. He graduated from Goodrich High School in 1963. Ken accepted an industrial engineering apprenticeship from Giddings & Lewis in 1966 and graduated as a manufacturing engineer in 1970. Ken retired from G&L in 2006 with over 40 years of service and was a member of the G&L Oldsters Club.



Ken was a member of the Fond du Lac softball community since the 1950's first as a ball boy and then as a player, coach, manager, umpire, and tournament director. He was instrumental in the development and success of the Fond du Lac Softball Hall of Fame, serving as committee president for many years. He also was a leader in developing and building the wall at the Forest Mall. Ken was elected to the Softball Hall of Fame as a Contributor in the inaugural class of 1999 and will be awarded the first Lifetime Achievement Award in August 2019.



Ken also served on the committee that created the rules and procedures for the Fond du Lac High School Athletic Hall of Fame and on the election committee for many years. He was elected as a Contributor in 2019 with one of the many contributions being a founding member of the Cardinal Quarterback Club.



Ken will be greatly missed by Cheryl, his wife of 40 years; daughter Julie (Kevin) Buelow of Fond du Lac and grandchildren Abbie, Allie, and Jack Buelow; and son Bob (Leah) Herr of Jackson. He will also be missed by his six sisters: Kathy Osborn, Eunice (Jim) Puddy, Janice (Bruce) Smith, Eileen (John) Allman, Mary (Jacque) Rose, and Sue (Reggie) Nowell; mother-in-law Mabel Zasada; brother-in law George (Renee) Zasada; and sisters-in law Mary (Mark) Erbstoesser and Karen (Jim) Soll; nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends.



Ken was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, George Zasada; brother-in-law Donald Osborn; and nephew, Tim Puddy.



VISITATION: A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 18 at Kurki-Mach Funeral Home, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac. A second visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19 from 9:00-10:45 am at Holy Family Parish, 271 4th Street Way, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 19. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice Home of Hope.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 16, 2019