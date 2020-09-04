Kenneth Prochnow
Campbellsport - Kenneth "Nooch" G. Prochnow, 67, of Campbellsport passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac after a short illness. He was born on December 11, 1952 in Fond du Lac, the son of Alfred and Jeanette (nee Rauch) Prochnow. On September 18, 1982, Ken married Delores M. Krueger at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Campbellsport where they continue to be members. He worked at the Gehl Company, Campbellsport Building Supply, Century Products and XPO Logistics where he continued to work part time in retirement. Ken had a passion for fishing and enjoyed snowmobiling, golfing, stockcar racing, wine making and going to the casinos.
Survivors include his wife Delores, daughter Wanda (Randy) Buettner, siblings Dale (Bonnie) Prochnow, Barb (Melvin) Ruplinger, Richard (Kris) Prochnow, Donna Toth, Robert Prochnow, Randy Prochnow and Allen Prochnow, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ronald and brother-in-law Tom Toth.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8th from 4:00 pm until time of service at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport. Per guidelines masks are required and please observe social distancing.
The Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 8th at 6:00 pm at Twohig Funeral Home. Rev. Paul Cerny will officiate and burial will be Wednesday, September 9th at 11:00 am at Elmore Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to the Campbellsport Ambulance EMTs and the doctors and nurses at St. Agnes Hospital ICU and fifth floor.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com