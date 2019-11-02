|
|
Kenneth S. Graham
Fond du Lac - Kenneth S. Graham, 50, of Rhinelander, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born December 11, 1968 in Waukesha, the son of Kenneth and Roxanne Graham. Kenneth worked as a mechanic most of his life. He enjoyed hunting, being outdoors and cheering on the Packers.
He is survived by his mother, Roxanne Graham; one child, Kelly Steinke from his previous marriage to Dawn (Jarapko); and two children, Kenny Graham Jr. and Zachary Graham from his previous marriage to Amy Graham. He is further survived by two grandchildren, Isabella and Charlotte; two brothers, Kris Graham and Jason (Debbie) Graham; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; one grandson, Weston Steinke; and his sister, Kim Graham.
A visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019