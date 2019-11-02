Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth S. Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth S. Graham Obituary
Kenneth S. Graham

Fond du Lac - Kenneth S. Graham, 50, of Rhinelander, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born December 11, 1968 in Waukesha, the son of Kenneth and Roxanne Graham. Kenneth worked as a mechanic most of his life. He enjoyed hunting, being outdoors and cheering on the Packers.

He is survived by his mother, Roxanne Graham; one child, Kelly Steinke from his previous marriage to Dawn (Jarapko); and two children, Kenny Graham Jr. and Zachary Graham from his previous marriage to Amy Graham. He is further survived by two grandchildren, Isabella and Charlotte; two brothers, Kris Graham and Jason (Debbie) Graham; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; one grandson, Weston Steinke; and his sister, Kim Graham.

A visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now