Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shrine of Rest Mausoleum at Ledgeview Memorial Park
Kenneth "Ken" Thorpe Jr.


1954 - 2020
Kenneth "Ken" Thorpe Jr. Obituary
Kenneth "Ken" Thorpe, Jr.

Fond du Lac - Kenneth "Ken" K. Thorpe, Jr. passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 11, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1954 to Kenneth Sr. and Joyce (Schwartz) Thorpe in Fond du Lac.

Ken served in the US Army from 1972 to 1974 as a missile repair crewman. Ken was a long-time employee at Mercury Marine. He enjoyed hunting, boating, fishing, trap shooting, and woodworking.

Ken is survived by his wife, Tammy; children, Gary (Jackie) Thorpe and Adam Thorpe; grandchildren, Addison and Mallory Thorpe; siblings, Stanley Mingus, Steven Thorpe, Nancy (Hiram) Bond, Debbie (Theodore) Schmidt, Penny (Bryan) Jorgenson; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Sr. and Joyce Thorpe; siblings, Catherine (Stanley) Mingus, Vicki King-Sprotte, and Carol Thiede-Thorpe.

It was Ken's wish that no formal services be held. A gathering for close friends and family will take place at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum at Ledgeview Memorial Park on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Burial will take place in the Garden of Honor at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Spring.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
