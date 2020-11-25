Kevin L. Lefeber
St. Cloud - Kevin L. Lefeber, 64 of St. Cloud, died Monday, November 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Fond du Lac on May 10, 1956 to Leander and Dorothy (Hackbarth) Lefeber. Kevin was a 1974 graduate of New Holstein High School. On June 11, 1983 he married Janet Pitzen in St. Cloud.
Kevin loved his grandchildren; they were his everything. His true passion was hunting on his hunting land and spending time in the woods. Kevin also enjoyed fishing and spending time on his boat. For twenty years he was one of the Hunter Education instructors at Riverside Hunting and Fishing Club and for ten years served on the zoning committee for the Town of Forest. Kevin worked as a nutritionist for forty years in the agricultural field.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; two daughters, Angela (Dan) Smith of Aliso Viejo, CA and Laura (Kyle) Gehrke of Campbellsport; three grandchildren, Mara and Finley Smith, and Carter Gehrke, He is further survived by four siblings, Gary (Jane) Lefeber, David Lefeber, Dennis (Mary Jo) Lefeber, and LeAnn (Jeff) Gerner; his wife's parents, Francis and Theresa Pitzen; four brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service will be held at Holy Cross Church in Mt. Calvary. Cremation has taken place.
