1/1
Kevin L. Lefeber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin L. Lefeber

St. Cloud - Kevin L. Lefeber, 64 of St. Cloud, died Monday, November 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Fond du Lac on May 10, 1956 to Leander and Dorothy (Hackbarth) Lefeber. Kevin was a 1974 graduate of New Holstein High School. On June 11, 1983 he married Janet Pitzen in St. Cloud.

Kevin loved his grandchildren; they were his everything. His true passion was hunting on his hunting land and spending time in the woods. Kevin also enjoyed fishing and spending time on his boat. For twenty years he was one of the Hunter Education instructors at Riverside Hunting and Fishing Club and for ten years served on the zoning committee for the Town of Forest. Kevin worked as a nutritionist for forty years in the agricultural field.

Survivors include his wife, Janet; two daughters, Angela (Dan) Smith of Aliso Viejo, CA and Laura (Kyle) Gehrke of Campbellsport; three grandchildren, Mara and Finley Smith, and Carter Gehrke, He is further survived by four siblings, Gary (Jane) Lefeber, David Lefeber, Dennis (Mary Jo) Lefeber, and LeAnn (Jeff) Gerner; his wife's parents, Francis and Theresa Pitzen; four brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family service will be held at Holy Cross Church in Mt. Calvary. Cremation has taken place.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved