Kevin T. Lueck



Fond du Lac - Kevin T. Lueck, 46, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at St. Agnes Hospital.



He was born on June 21, 1972, in Fond du Lac, the son of Ronald L. and Katherine A. Vossekuil Lueck.



Kevin worked at Mercury Marine. He was a member of Friendship Fishing Club and Fond du Lac Eagle Aerie #270. He loved to spend time fishing, hunting, hanging out with family and friends and making them laugh. He enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers.



He is survived by his father, Ronald Lueck of Fond du Lac, his sisters and brothers: Vickie (Randy) Lackey of Waupun, Shella (Mike) Baguio of Kenosha, Trent Lueck of Waupun, Ronald L. "Boomer" (fiancé Amber) Lueck II of Horicon, and Tanya (Eric) Hinojosa of Fond du Lac, he was a godfather of Kealoha Baguio and Kaleb Hinojosa, his nieces, nephews and cousins, and his special Uncle Robert "Bobby" Lueck and his cousin Tony Lueck and aunts and uncles.



He is preceded in death by his mother Katherine on August 5, 2014, his paternal and maternal grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Chaplain Karen Kraus will officiate. Cremation will follow the traditional service.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary