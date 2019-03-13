Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
5:30 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Kirk N. Leupold Obituary
Kirk N. Leupold

Fond du Lac - Kirk N. Leupold, 64, of Fond du Lac, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his residence of natural causes. He was born in Milwaukee, the son of Neal and Anna (Tatreau) Leupold. Kirk worked for Mercury Marine until his retirement in 2017. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, shooting pool, and fishing, was a Wisconsin sports teams fan, and also enjoyed deer hunting and turkey hunting.

He is survived by three siblings, Lesley Ginglen of Shallotte, NC, Lori (Gregg) Panek of Bannockburn, IL, and Keith Leupold of Rochester, NH; three nieces, Laurie Leone, Ashley Pilurs, and Ali Pilurs; and a great nephew, Antonio Leone. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Richard Ginglen; and a niece, LeAnne Ginglen.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4:30 - 5:30 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Kirk's name.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019
