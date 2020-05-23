Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle J. Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kyle J. Anderson Obituary
Kyle J. Anderson

Fond du Lac - Kyle J. Anderson, 33, originally from Waukesha and currently a resident of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born in Waukesha on May 28, 1986 to Dale and Judy (Wetzel) Anderson.

Survivors include his parents, Dale and Judy Anderson of Fond du Lac; his niece, Lorelei Metzger of Waukesha; his paternal grandfather, Eugene Anderson of Green Lake; his uncle and aunt, Jim and Sue Anderson of Oconomowoc; cousins, relatives, and many friends. Kyle was preceded in death by his brother, Chris; paternal grandmother, Faith Anderson; and his maternal grandparents, Jim and Arlene Wetzel.

Considering current restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 23 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now