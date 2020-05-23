|
Kyle J. Anderson
Fond du Lac - Kyle J. Anderson, 33, originally from Waukesha and currently a resident of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born in Waukesha on May 28, 1986 to Dale and Judy (Wetzel) Anderson.
Survivors include his parents, Dale and Judy Anderson of Fond du Lac; his niece, Lorelei Metzger of Waukesha; his paternal grandfather, Eugene Anderson of Green Lake; his uncle and aunt, Jim and Sue Anderson of Oconomowoc; cousins, relatives, and many friends. Kyle was preceded in death by his brother, Chris; paternal grandmother, Faith Anderson; and his maternal grandparents, Jim and Arlene Wetzel.
Considering current restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 23 to May 24, 2020