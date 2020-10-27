Fred was my first partner when I was promoted to Det in 1976 during the G&l strike. I was fortunate to have Fred as a mentor. Fred had a gift for interviewing and sharing his many talents with me. Including working undercover at Posse Comitatus meetingS held at the Retlaw Hotel. Plus we were both Navy veterans and trained in Morse Code. Fred was faster than me.

Dan Bord

Coworker