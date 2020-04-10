|
Larry A. Erke, Sr.
North Fond du Lac - Larry "Big E" A. Erke, Sr, 66 of North Fond du Lac, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born July 31, 1953 in Fond du Lac, the son of Alvin and Betty Roloff Erke. On June 14, 1975 he married Linda A. Stacey at Hope Lutheran Church. Larry worked for Soo Line Railroad, Wisconsin Central, then Canadian National until his retirement after 30 years. Larry was an avid fisherman, he loved fishing in his boat for walleye with his son, grandson, brother-in-law, and son-in-law. He also loved fishing off shore with his wife, daughter, and granddaughters for crappie and bluegill. He fished in the Walleye Weekend Tournament many years with his son and in 2015 they received the father and son award. Larry was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and the Wisconsin Badgers. The T.V. always had classic westerns or sports channels playing and he loved playing cards and cribbage with his family. Larry also enjoyed feeding and watching the squirrels and chipmunks through the front window, especially Stumpy and Chippy which he named. He was super proud of his grandson, Treston when he learned he was joining the Air Force and was going to be stationed in Spokane, Washington. Larry will be remembered for being a kind hearted gentleman who you could always count on if you needed him.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; two children, Kelly (Paul) Schaefer and Larry Erke, Jr; very proud grandpa to his grandchildren, Treston (Rachel) Nachtrab, Hannah and Kasey Schaefer; his siblings, Dee Dee (Bill) Smith, Barb (Bill) Olson, Connie Loehr, Julie (Dan) Reichenberger, and Alvin (Mary) Erke; his sister-in-law, Debbie Stacey; his brother-in-law, George (Mary) Stacey; (George Stacey, Jr was more than a brother-in-law, he was like a brother to him and had a very special bond; hunting, fishing, playing cards, and watching Packer games together); his beloved sidekick, Jojo; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, George and Ethel Stacey.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family extends a special thank you to the St. Agnes Hospital ICU Staff, nurses, doctors, chaplain, Peter, and especially, Nurse Practitioner, Summer.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020