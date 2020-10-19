Larry C. Beyer
Fond du Lac - Larry C. Beyer, 77, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 3, 1943 in Neenah, WI, the son of Fred and Margaret (Babbitz) Beyer. Larry graduated from Neenah High School and earned his Bachelor Degree from UW Madison. On February 14, 1963 he married Jean A. Heider at Assembly of God Church in Green Bay. Larry worked for PTD in Fond du Lac as an Architectural Engineer and later owned and operated the business until his retirement in 2017. He was a member of Eagle Aerie #270. Larry was an avid motorcyclist, enjoyed reading, and loved woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; five children, Karlton Beyer, Tamara (Chuck) Vedder, Erik (Maggie) Beyer, Brian Beyer, and Sarah (Tony) Zentner, all of Fond du Lac; six grandchildren, Christina Beyer, Daniel (Tasha) Vedder, Cody Beyer, Bailey (Devin) Grable, Cassidy Zentner and Addy Zentner; three great grandchildren, Dynasia, D'Sean, and Cain. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Dean.
Due to COVID-19, cremation has taken place and a celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
.