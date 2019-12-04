Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Waupun, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Waupun, WI
Larry D. VanBuren


1949 - 2019
Larry D. VanBuren Obituary
Larry D. Van Buren

Waupun - Larry D. Van Buren, 70, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison.

Larry was born March 21, 1949 in Beaver Dam, WI, the son of Lester and Jeanette Tjepkema Van Buren. Larry attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1968. Larry attended Moraine Park in Fond du Lac where he received an associate's degree in accounting. On June 9, 1973 he married Christine Vossekuil. The couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Larry was employed his entire life in the family business, Van Buren Builders as a carpenter. Following retirement he worked part-time for the Waupun Area School District. He was an avid hunter and especially enjoyed his annual elk hunt in Colorado. Larry was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun where he served on the church council, was on the property committee, and a member of the church choir. Larry's greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.

Larry is survived by his wife, Chris Van Buren of Waupun; a daughter Emily (Dan) Beekman of Spanish Fort, AL; a son, Adam (Samantha) Van Buren of Waupun; two grandchildren: Kian and Rhett Beekman; brothers: Jim (Cherie) Van Buren of Florida, Mark (Dawn) Van Buren of Waupun, and Kevin (Linda) Van Buren of Waupun; a sister, Betty Zellner of Waupun; mother-in-law, Doris Vossekuil of Waupun; brother-in-law, Gary (Sherry) Vossekuil of Juneau; step-mother, Minnie (Loomans) Van Buren of Fox Lake; and step-brother, Steve (Gwen) Loomans of Brandon.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Jeanette Van Buren; and father-in-law, Jerry Vossekuil.

Funeral services for Larry Van Buren will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun with Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 3-6 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Private burial will take place on Tuesday at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
