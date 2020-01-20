|
|
Larry Friese
Ripon - Larry Friese, 79, of Ripon, passed away on to Heaven on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Christian Home in Waupun.
Larry was born February 17, 1940 at home in Brandon, the son of Lawrence and Suzanne Loomans Friese. Larry attended Brandon schools. He farmed his entire life and worked many years at Seneca Foods in Ripon. In his younger years he enjoyed shooting pool and bowling. Larry loved visiting family and talking tractors and farming with neighbors and friends.
Larry "Unc" is survived by a nephew, Mike (Waunell) Friese of Waupun; two nieces: Debb Southard of Beaver Dam and Lynette Friese of Beaver Dam; a sister-in-law, Sharon Friese of Beaver Dam; three great-nephews; two great-nieces; a special great-great niece; and other cousins and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert "Bob" Friese; his sister, Mary Lou "Kate" Friese; and other relatives.
Funeral services for Larry Friese will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Brandon with Rev. Robert Rosenberg officiating. Burial will follow at Brandon Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020