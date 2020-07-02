Larry J "The Legend" Kikkert
Fond du Lac - Larry James "The Legend" Kikkert, 64, of Fond du Lac, died June 26, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital. He was born in Beaver Dam on August 9, 1955, the son of Eugene and Muriel (Vande Zande) Kikkert. Larry grew up and graduated from Waupun Senior High School in 1973. On April 30, 1977 he married the love of his life, JoAnn Hilt, at St. Mary's Church in Lomira.
"The Legend" was a sports official since 1978, working games for the ASA, YMCA, USSSA, WIAA, FSI, EAA, AAU, and Special Olympics
. He enjoyed officiating basketball, baseball, softball, flag football and volleyball matches. He loved the opportunity to officiate contests involving all his children. Centrally located in Fond du Lac, he traveled in all seasons from the Fox Valley to Beaver Dam, and as far as Sheboygan to Princeton. He also enjoyed going to any farm related events or activities.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn; four sons, Russ John (Jill) and their daughter Zoey and son Isaac, Ryan James, Lance Jordan, and Kyle Jeffrey; and one dearly loved daughter, Kara Ann (Michael) and their son Myles. Larry is further survived by four sisters, Donna, Brenda (Jim), Karen, and Kathy (Tony); brother, David (Lori); his mother-in-law, Theresa Hilt; three God children, Stephanie, Sara, and Tiffany; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Raymond Hilt; grandparents, John and Jennie Kikkert and Rein and Ruth Vande Zande; three uncles, Elmer Kikkert, Roger and Theodore Vande Zande; three aunts, Charlene Kikkert, Hilda and Leona Vande Zande; and a nephew, Nathaniel Kikkert.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 1-4pm at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and the health and safety of all in attendance, only thirty people (rotation) will be allowed in the funeral home at a time to visit with family. In addition, per CDC guidelines, a mask is recommended. A private family memorial service will follow the visitation. Cremation has taken place.
