Larry J. "The Legend" Kikkert
Larry J "The Legend" Kikkert

Fond du Lac - Larry James "The Legend" Kikkert, 64, of Fond du Lac, died June 26, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital. He was born in Beaver Dam on August 9, 1955, the son of Eugene and Muriel (Vande Zande) Kikkert. Larry grew up and graduated from Waupun Senior High School in 1973. On April 30, 1977 he married the love of his life, JoAnn Hilt, at St. Mary's Church in Lomira.

"The Legend" was a sports official since 1978, working games for the ASA, YMCA, USSSA, WIAA, FSI, EAA, AAU, and Special Olympics. He enjoyed officiating basketball, baseball, softball, flag football and volleyball matches. He loved the opportunity to officiate contests involving all his children. Centrally located in Fond du Lac, he traveled in all seasons from the Fox Valley to Beaver Dam, and as far as Sheboygan to Princeton. He also enjoyed going to any farm related events or activities.

Survivors include his wife, JoAnn; four sons, Russ John (Jill) and their daughter Zoey and son Isaac, Ryan James, Lance Jordan, and Kyle Jeffrey; and one dearly loved daughter, Kara Ann (Michael) and their son Myles. Larry is further survived by four sisters, Donna, Brenda (Jim), Karen, and Kathy (Tony); brother, David (Lori); his mother-in-law, Theresa Hilt; three God children, Stephanie, Sara, and Tiffany; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Raymond Hilt; grandparents, John and Jennie Kikkert and Rein and Ruth Vande Zande; three uncles, Elmer Kikkert, Roger and Theodore Vande Zande; three aunts, Charlene Kikkert, Hilda and Leona Vande Zande; and a nephew, Nathaniel Kikkert.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 1-4pm at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and the health and safety of all in attendance, only thirty people (rotation) will be allowed in the funeral home at a time to visit with family. In addition, per CDC guidelines, a mask is recommended. A private family memorial service will follow the visitation. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 2, 2020
June 30, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the entire Kikkert family. Larry always had a joke to share when I would see him. I will miss him around the courts and fields. He was a great guy!
Kevin Braatz
Friend
June 30, 2020
Our condolences JoAnn and family. Worked with Larry at FF for a few years. Larry was always a friendly guy! Our thoughts at this sad time.
Mary and Jim Roltgen
Coworker
June 29, 2020
I worked over the years with Larry while he officiated sporting events for the Oakfield school district. Had many a laugh with him. Rest in peace another angel watching over us. Doreen Conger
Doreen Conger
Acquaintance
June 28, 2020
Good man who worked tirelessly for the youth in the area as an official in various sports. I will miss the back and forth joking around out on the diamond. Larry will truly be missed
Mac
Friend
