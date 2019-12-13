|
Larry J. Randall
Fond du Lac - Larry J. Randall, 69, passed away December 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Larry was born on August 28, 1950 at St. Agnes Hospital. Larry was the only son of Melvin and Connie but by no means the only child. He had 6 sisters and was the only sibling that did not have to share the bathroom.
He was a graduate of Oakfield High School class of 1968. After high school he left Wisconsin for Santa Maria Junior College in Lompoc, CA, he later moved to Santa Cruz, CA where he met his wife Jane.
Larry married Jane Stull on August 21, 1971 in Woodhull, WI. Larry and Jane became the proud parents of Jason and Amy.
Larry was a machinist at Mercury Marine for over 40 years, where he met many life-long friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand for anyone who was in need.
Larry was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying golf, hunting, fishing and time spent at the family cabin. Larry looked forward to spending time with friends and family for his favorite time of the year; deer hunting. For 25 years he enjoyed going to the Grand River Marsh Turkey Club banquet.
Larry is survived by, his wife Jane; children, Jason Randall and Amy (Chad) Kohlmann; grandchildren, Savannah Randall and Rubie Kohlmann; sisters, Linda (Harold) Birschbach, Louise Bovee, Dale (Dave) Frei, Laurie (Philip) Heinz, Dawn Randall and Debbie (Dale) Meyer; sister-in-law, Kim Duel; brother-in-law, Todd (Robbin) Stull; mother-in-law, Mary Mooring; many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, and godson, Douglas Birschbach.
Services: A time for visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18th from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St. in Fond du Lac. Inurnment will be Friday, December 20th at 10:30 AM at Chapel of the Risen Christ - Calvary Cemetery, 686 Fond du Lac Ave in Fond du Lac.
Larry's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Agnesian Cancer Center and Agnesian Hospice Home Care.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019