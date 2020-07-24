1/
Larry Pollack
Larry Pollack

Malone - Larry Pollack, 77, of Malone, WI passed away at home on July 9, 2020, due to chronic respiratory failure.

He was born in Owen, WI on July 13, 1942 to the late Melvin & Elaine Pollack. Shortly after graduation from Rib Lake High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He liked Germany and re-enlisted for a second term, and of course was stationed in Korea. Shortly after his discharge, he started working at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac, WI. On December 13, 1969, he married Donna Gordon in Milwaukee, WI. He then transferred to the Mercury plant in Cedarburg, WI, and resided in Milwaukee, WI until 1974 when they returned to Fond du Lac. He continued working at Mercury Marine until his retirement in 2002.

He was a member of the American Legion, Post 454. He enjoyed traveling and getting together with friends for a beer.

He is survived by his wife, Donna, step son Cary and brothers in law, Richard (Mary) and James (Mary Jo) Gordon.

Seefeld Funeral & Cremation Services was in charge of cremation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
