Larry R. Martin Sr.
Larry R. Martin, Sr.

Fond du Lac - Larry R. Martin, Sr., 99, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.

He was born on November 27, 1920, in Fond du Lac, the son of Lawrence J. and Neta J. Piehl Martin. He received a Bachelor's Degree from UW- Madison. Larry served in the United States Army Air Force, during WWII, from August 1942 to December 1945. On June 30, 1951, he married Dorothy M. Young. She preceded him in death on September 25, 2011.

Larry was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. He worked for 30 years in Quality Control as a Bacteriologist at Bordens in West Allis. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling and going to Schreiner's.

Larry is survived by his son, David L. (Diane) Martin of Fond du Lac, his daughter-in-law, Kathleen Martin of Waukesha, his grandchildren: Robert (Mary) Martin, Karyn (fiancé Keith) Ford, Eric Nelson and Ethan Doherty; his great-grandchildren: Raeann, Kelvin "KJ", Darian and Bobby; his nieces and nephews; and special friends Elaine (Dan) Doherty.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Larry R. Martin, Jr.

VISITATION: Friends may call (masks are optional) on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 9:00-11:00 AM at Calvary Bible Church, 70 East Pioneer Road, Fond du Lac.

SERVICE: Funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Calvary Bible Church, with Rev. Kenneth Kramer officiating. Burial to follow at Rienzi Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials apprecaited to American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
