LaShonda D. Cruckson
Fond du Lac - LaShonda Dorothy Cruckson was a beautiful soul who could light up any room. She was always the one with the biggest brightest smile looking to lighten anyone's mood. She was passionate about protecting her family and friends and if she loved you she would defend you until the end. She had a wonderful sense of humor and could have the entire room rolling with laughter. She was an amazing artist and spent much of her free times sketching and creating collages.
In her short 38 years on this earth, she was able to travel to more countries than most can dream of. Backpacking her way through Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and the Cook Islands to name a few. She was a free spirit who had a deep love for animals, traveling, the outdoors, boating, camping, horseback riding, and every so often just jumping on a Harley. She was also an avid hunter and loved to go up north hunting with her family.
La Shonda passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020 and the world is a little less bright. To say that she will be deeply missed by all that had the privilege to know her is an understatement.
She is survived by her two children, Mason and Milonda and her stepdaughter, Elissa, whom she loved with all of her being; her mother and father, Lynn and Victor Surita of Fond du Lac; her father, James and his wife, Lori Cruckson of Sarasota, FL; her younger brother, Frank Cruckson of Mesa, AZ; as well as countless other relations and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Frankie Lynn; her beloved brother, James M. Cruckson; her grandparents, Frank and Dorothy Eggers; and grandmother, Vivian Cruckson.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Fond du Lac - LaShonda Dorothy Cruckson was a beautiful soul who could light up any room. She was always the one with the biggest brightest smile looking to lighten anyone's mood. She was passionate about protecting her family and friends and if she loved you she would defend you until the end. She had a wonderful sense of humor and could have the entire room rolling with laughter. She was an amazing artist and spent much of her free times sketching and creating collages.
In her short 38 years on this earth, she was able to travel to more countries than most can dream of. Backpacking her way through Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and the Cook Islands to name a few. She was a free spirit who had a deep love for animals, traveling, the outdoors, boating, camping, horseback riding, and every so often just jumping on a Harley. She was also an avid hunter and loved to go up north hunting with her family.
La Shonda passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020 and the world is a little less bright. To say that she will be deeply missed by all that had the privilege to know her is an understatement.
She is survived by her two children, Mason and Milonda and her stepdaughter, Elissa, whom she loved with all of her being; her mother and father, Lynn and Victor Surita of Fond du Lac; her father, James and his wife, Lori Cruckson of Sarasota, FL; her younger brother, Frank Cruckson of Mesa, AZ; as well as countless other relations and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Frankie Lynn; her beloved brother, James M. Cruckson; her grandparents, Frank and Dorothy Eggers; and grandmother, Vivian Cruckson.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.