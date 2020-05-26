Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Laura K. Halverson


1976 - 2020
Laura K. Halverson Obituary
Laura K. Halverson

Fond du Lac - Laura K. Halverson of Fond du Lac, WI, passed away quietly on Monday, May 18, 2020 at age 44.

Born Laura Kay Williamsen, in Lincoln, NE, on January 11, 1976, Laura is survived by her daughter Molly Halverson of Beaver Dam, WI; her mother Chris Williamsen of Rio; her sister Karen Duffy (Tim) of Poynette, WI; her brothers, Ken Williamsen III and Keith Williamsen; her niece Danielle Pierce (Tony) of Montello; and great nieces, Lily & Abby Pierce of Montello. She also leaves behind other family members and many dear friends including John Hammons of Fond du Lac. Laura was preceded in death by her father, Ken Williamsen Sr. and her sister, Melissa Drew of Montello. Laura will never know just how special she was to each of us. We pray she has finally found peace.

Laura loved to laugh. She had a very inventive imagination. She loved taking walks, watching movies and spending time with her friends. Her kindness and generosity may have sometimes been misplaced due to her illness but they were always a part of her beautiful self.

A private service will be held for the immediate family. Sympathies and condolences may be sent to Karen Duffy, N3964 Wildcat Road, Poynette, WI 53955, and will be shared with the entire family.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 26 to May 28, 2020
