Laura Seibel
Eden - Laura A. Seibel, 93, of Mushroom Road, Eden passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 10, 1927 in the Town of Mackford, Green Lake County, the daughter of the late John and Agnes (nee Merrill) Pattee.
On May 17, 1958, she married Milton A. Seibel in Waupun. They farmed together on the family homestead in the Town of Forest. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac and the Hope Ladies Guild. She was the general leader for the Forest Hills 4H for many years and enjoyed her button collection, photography, studying genealogy and gardening. Visits from Mary Seibel, her grandchildren and great granddaughter would brighten her day and make her smile. Laura was very happy that she could stay in her own home with John, Lois and Bob's help.
Survivors include her a daughter, Helen K. of Nobelsville, IN; two sons, John M. (Lois) who lives on the homestead; and Robert J. (fiancee Julie Andrew) of Eden; and six grandchildren, Jessica (Matt) McCardell, Dr. Julie (Jacob) Matznick, Jennifer (Jacob) Seibel, Jacqueline (fiance Braxton Schafer) Seibel, James (Karrie) Seibel, and Eric (Tracy) Seibel; and one great-granddaughter, Eleanor Laura Seibel. She leaves behind a brother, Drew (Verabelle) Pattee of Fond du Lac, sister-in-law, Shirley (Mike) Koch of Campbellsport; brother-in-law, Rolland (Mary) Seibel of Taycheedah; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Milton, Laura was preceded in death by her parents; sister Hazel (LeRoy) Rahn; and his sister-in-law, Arlene.
A funeral service in remembrance of Laura will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 3:00 pm at Hope Lutheran Church, 260 Vincent St, Fond du Lac. Rev. Phillip Enderle will officiate. Private burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery in the Town of Forest.
Laura's family will greet relatives and friends at the Church from 1:00 pm until the time of the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Agnesian Hospice Hope, Hope Lutheran Church or St. John's Cemetery.
Laura's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Agnesian Hospice Hope especially Denise, Julie and Chaplain Tim and Deacon Bob Baker of Hope Lutheran Church.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com
.