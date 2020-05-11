|
Laurie A. Kollmann
Green Lake - Laurie A. Kollmann, 58, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. She was born in Fond du Lac on December 8, 1961 to Keith and Gloria "Jean" (Olp) Ingalls. Laurie was a 1980 graduate of Oakfield High School. On October 18, 1980, she married John Kollman, Jr. in Fond du Lac.
Laurie was passionate about her family's history. She loved riding with John on their motorcycle as well as working around the house, including various remodeling projects.
Survivors include her husband, John; three siblings, Dawn (Danny) Hendriksen, Greg (Julie) Ingalls and Barb Brotherton. In addition, she was loved by many nieces and nephews. Laurie was preceded in death by her parents; and John's parents, John and Margaret Kollmann, Sr.
A private family visitation will be held with burial in Avoca Cemetery to follow.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 11 to May 13, 2020