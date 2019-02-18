|
LaVerne A. Margelofsky
Mayville - LaVerne A. Margelofsky, age 89, of Mayville passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
A funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Mayville with the Rev. Allen Behnke officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the church in Mayville. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Mayville.
LaVerne was born the daughter of Erhard and Gertrude (Koepsell) Zimmerman on September 27, 1929 in Fond du Lac. She was united in marriage to Wallace Margelofsky on June 3, 1950 in the township of Theresa at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church. She had worked for Hanni Cheese Factory and the Joan of Arch Canning Factory. She was a faithful member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville serving her church on the Ladies Aid and the quilter's group. She also volunteered her time helping at many area blood drives. In her spare time, LaVerne loved to garden and bake, sharing all her treats with many family and friends. LaVerne was proud of her family and she loved the time spent with them especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
LaVerne is survived by her children- Gary (Helen) Margelofsky of Mayville, Sharon Schmidt of Mayville, Rick (Kathy) Margelofsky of Mayville, and Mark (Chris) Margelofsky of LeRoy. Her brother- Norbert (Carla) Zimmerman of Mayville, 2 sisters- Norma Gerth of Horicon and Carolyn (Ron) Krentz of Hartford. Her grandchildren- Melissa Poler, Brian (Rachael) Margelofsky, Kimberly (Nate) Jasperson, Bradley Schmidt, Jessica (Nate) Fellenz, Jacob (fiance' Amanda) Margelofsky, and Stacy (Joe) Roets. Her great grandchildren- Brandon Poler, Damion Poler, Kayleigh Poler, Lexi Margelofsky, Rayce Margelofsky, Calvin Margelofsky, Audrey Margelofsky, Landry Jasperson, Bennett Jasperson, Jace Margelofsky, and Quinley Roetz. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wallace in 1998, and sister Lorraine (Melvin) Hoffman, and brother in law Horst Gerth.
Memorials may be directed to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.
Special thanks to the staff at Agnesian Hospice and the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac for all of their care and compassion shown to LaVerne and her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 18, 2019