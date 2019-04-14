|
|
Oshkosh - Lawrence Donald "Don" Seybold, 89, passed away peacefully from natural causes on April 2, 2019 at Kavanagh House, a hospice in Des Moines, IA. He was born on June 19, 1929 to Lawrence and Lila Seybold (nee Graff) in Wautoma, WI. He was an all-star athlete at Wautoma High School, where he graduated in 1947. He served in the USAF from 1950 to 1954 and afterwards attended the International Barber College in Chicago before moving to Oshkosh.
Don initially worked at the Modern Barber Shop on Washington Blvd. and subsequently purchased the business in 1963. Shortly thereafter he renamed it "Don's Modern Barber Shop" and moved it to the corner of Bowen St. and Otter Ave., where he operated it until April of 1996. After selling the shop, he continued to practice barbering part-time for another 13 years until he fully retired at age 79.
Don was well known in Oshkosh, cutting hair for generations of local residents. He loved to talk politics and enjoyed a good joke. He kept his family, friends and customers entertained with his humor and wit. He was an ardent Packers, Badgers, and Brewers fan. Don enjoyed playing bottle pool, a game he had played with his father, sons, and grandson. During his retirement, Don volunteered for a number of years at the EAA convention B-17 exhibit, St. Vincent DePaul's, Meals on Wheels, and served on the Oshkosh Traffic Advisory Board. He was also a member of the American Legion Cook-Fuller Post #70 and their Korean War Last Mans' Club. In October of 2018, he moved to Altoona, IA, to be near his youngest son and daughter-in-law, David and Debborah.
Don is preceded in death by his sister Lela Kohlweiss (2017), his bother-in-law Eddie Kohlweiss (2018), and his other brother-in-law John Manz (2018). He is survived by his sister Lola Manz of Wautoma, his ex-wife and mother of his three children, Joan Molitor (nee Philippi), his three children: John (Susan) of Malabar, FL, and their two children Victoria and Nathan, Catherine of Tampa, FL, and David (Debborah) of West Des Moines, IA. He is also survived by his three nieces, and a nephew.
Don will be laid to rest, with full military honors on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Lake View Memorial Park, 2786 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901.Visitation will be from 12pm to 2pm at the Lake View chapel, with a service at 2pm followed by burial.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 14 to May 12, 2019