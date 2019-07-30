Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Goldapske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence P. Goldapske


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence P. Goldapske Obituary
Lawrence P. Goldapske

Fond du Lac - Lawrence P. Goldapske, age 71, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on September 1, 1947, in Fond du Lac, the son of John and Eunice (Frazier) Goldapske. On September 13, 1969 he married Betty A. Giese. She preceded him in death on November 28, 2011. Larry worked as a chef as Schreiner's for twenty-five years and then at Wendt's on the Lake. Larry enjoyed fishing, gambling, coffee, and hanging out at Stretch Restaurant and Faro's Restaurant. He loved Wisconsin sports especially listening to the Brewers on the radio.

Survivors include two children, Robert (Stephanie) Goldapske of Lomira, Tammy (Jerry) DeWan of Antigo, WI; five grandchildren, Graciana, Liliana, and Maycie DeWan, Thomas and Sophia Goldapske; one sister, Karen (Bob) Mueller of Fond du Lac; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; one son, Lawrence E. Goldapske; his twin brother, Leo.

Visitation will take place on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 4-7 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Cremation has taken place and interment will take place at a later date at Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Special thanks to his living angel Mandy and her family Kevin, Brianna, and Shelby Wals.

As Larry would say, "See ya later alligator, after while crocodile!"

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Beacon House, 166 S. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935.

Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now