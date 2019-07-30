|
Lawrence P. Goldapske
Fond du Lac - Lawrence P. Goldapske, age 71, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on September 1, 1947, in Fond du Lac, the son of John and Eunice (Frazier) Goldapske. On September 13, 1969 he married Betty A. Giese. She preceded him in death on November 28, 2011. Larry worked as a chef as Schreiner's for twenty-five years and then at Wendt's on the Lake. Larry enjoyed fishing, gambling, coffee, and hanging out at Stretch Restaurant and Faro's Restaurant. He loved Wisconsin sports especially listening to the Brewers on the radio.
Survivors include two children, Robert (Stephanie) Goldapske of Lomira, Tammy (Jerry) DeWan of Antigo, WI; five grandchildren, Graciana, Liliana, and Maycie DeWan, Thomas and Sophia Goldapske; one sister, Karen (Bob) Mueller of Fond du Lac; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; one son, Lawrence E. Goldapske; his twin brother, Leo.
Visitation will take place on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 4-7 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Cremation has taken place and interment will take place at a later date at Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Special thanks to his living angel Mandy and her family Kevin, Brianna, and Shelby Wals.
As Larry would say, "See ya later alligator, after while crocodile!"
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Beacon House, 166 S. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 30 to July 31, 2019