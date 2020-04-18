|
Lawrence P. Kraus
Malone - Lawrence P. Kraus, age 92, of Malone "St. Peter", passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Villa Loretto Nursing Home in Mount Calvary.
Lawrence was born April 4, 1928, in Town of Taycheedah to Henry & Ceceila (Birschbach) Kraus.
On August 22, 1953, he married Marie C. Sabel at St. Brendans Catholic Church in Springvale; Marie preceded him in death on December 3, 2019.
He served in the US Army from May 10, 1951 until April 24, 1953. Lawrence had farmed in the Town of Taycheedah near St. Peter all his life as well as doing carpentry work in the area.
Lawrence was a member of the Abler-Engel American Legion Post 454 in Mount Calvary, the Holy Name Society, the St. Joseph Society, the Fond du Lac County Farm Bureau, and the Malone Area Heritage Museum. He was a director for many years for the St. Peter Athletic Club.
He enjoyed square dancing, bowling, playing cards, going to auctions, and being around his family, especially his grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He was always willing to lend a hand to help his family out.
Survivors include his seven children, Alan (Jeri Ann) Kraus of Malone, Dale (Karen) Kraus of Malone, Glen (Barb) Kraus of of rural Campbellsport "Armstrong", Lyle (Laura) Kraus of Milton, WI, Sandy (Alan) Lietz of Fond du Lac, Gary (Lori) Kraus of St. Cloud, and Janice (Larry) Kain of Fond du Lac; 15 Grandchildren; 15 Great-Grandchildren; his brother, Clarence (Sarah) Kraus; his sisters, Esther Schumacher and Bernice (Delbert) Sabel; his brothers-in-law, Gordon (Inez) Sabel and Donald (Lois) Sabel; his sisters-in-law, Mary Kraus, Agnes Perry, Artis Sabel, Myrtle Sabel, and Nora Sabel. He is further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie C. Kraus; his parents, Henry & Cecelia Kraus; his father-in-law & mother-in-law, Benedict & Marcella Sabel; his brother, Sylvester Kraus; his sisters, Stella (Clarence) Schaefer, Mildred (James) Murphy, Marcelline (Elmer) Sabel; his brothers-in-law, Edward Schumacher, Gilbert (Dorothy) Sabel, Charles Sabel, Oscar Sabel, Harold Sabel, and Richard Sabel, Donald Perry; and his sister-in-law, Gladys (Jerry) Langenfeld.
Private family committal services will take place at the Shrine of Rest Chapel Mausoleum at Ledgview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fond du Lac. A Memorial Mass and celebration of his life will take place at a later time and will be announced.
Lawrence's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the Sisters & staff at the Villa Loretto for their excellent care given to him; "God Bless Them".
The Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud is assisting the family (920) 999-2291 www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020