Lawrence Peters
Lawrence Peters

Fond du Lac - Lawrence Peters

Lawrence Henry Peters, age 84, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, WI.

Larry was born on May 10, 1936, in Waupun, Wisconsin, a son of Walter and Norma (Engler) Peters. He was baptized and confirmed at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. Larry worked at the Stretch in Fond du Lac for many years until retirement.

Larry is survived by a sister-in-law, Shirley Peters of Waupun; a special niece, Bonnie (Mert) Harmsen of Fond du Lac; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Wallace Peters and three sisters, Lois (Melvin) Pautsch, Ardell Miller and Helen (Marvin) Krueger.

Cremation will take place and a private family burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date.

The family would like to that Agnesian Home Health and the Hospice Home of Hope for their wonderful care of Larry.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 4 to Sep. 13, 2020.
