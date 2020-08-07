1/1
Lea H. "Nani" Apo
Lea "Nani" H. Apo

Eldorado - Lea H. "Nani" Apo passed away on August 6, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Nani was the 3rd of 4 children born on January 1, 1951, to Benjamin Sr. and Lauae Kaneaiakala in Honolulu, Hawaii. On March 13, 1996, she married Clayton Apo Sr. in Honolulu, Hawaii and later moved to Eldorado, Wisconsin with her three grandchildren.

Anybody who knew Nani will always remember her Aloha Spirit. Her infectious

laugh, big hug and kiss hello, and her kind smile. She got to travel while she worked side by side with her husband Clayton for Rabin Brothers Auctioneers. She enjoyed spending time with her family, bowling, playing cards, tequila sunrises, playing on her i-Pad, Hallmark Christmas movies, and taking care of her beloved fur babies ·· and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Clayton Sr., five children: Monica Nahinu, Hawaii, Andre "Kalani" (Stephanie) Kaikana, of Hawaii, Marissa (Stacy) Futa, Melanie Apo, and Clayton (Sara) Jr. Twelve grandchildren: Uilani (Chris) Kaikana, Ipolani Kaikana, Leolani Kaikana, Caleb Kimball-Apo, Stacia Futa, Tristen Futa, Shane Futa, Noble Rodriguez, Kai Rodriguez, Kailani Apo, Aaden Kaikana, and Gunnar Kaikana. 3 great­grandchildren: Logan Futa, Hamikalani Futa, and Kalaokalani Medernach. She is also survived by her siblings: Benjamin "Jr." (Karen) Kaneaiakala, of Hawaii, Wesley (Debbie) Kaneaiakala, of Hawaii, Sarah (Charlie) Becker, of Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her father Benjamin Sr., mother Lauae, son Abraham Jr., and beloved chihuahua, Nahoa.

There will be no public services held. Instead a celebration of life will be held for Nani in the future with her family back home in Hawaii.

Special thank you to St. Agnes in Fond du Lac for providing great care for Nani in her time of need.

In lieu of flowers have a tequila sunrise in her memory or send donations to some of the places she loved like the Veterinary Clinics Berlin-Ripon in Ripon, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Kritter Kastle in Rosendale.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifunerachapel.com. 920-921-4420






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
