Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Fond du Lac - Leah Elaine Denslow, 30, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 20, 1989 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Joel and Susan Miller Denslow. Leah graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 2008. She worked for the Jesuit Retreat House in Oshkosh. Leah enjoyed music, movies, Disney, bowling, traveling, and pet sitting.

She is survived by her father, Joel Denslow of Fond du Lac; her mother Susan Denslow of Fond du Lac; two brothers, Chad Denslow of Oshkosh and Michael Denslow of Fond du Lac; her loyal companion, Chief; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.

The visitation will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the traditional services.

Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 22, 2019
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 22, 2019
