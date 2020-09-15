Lee DavisMarkesan - Lee DavisLee Roy Davis, age 63, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena.Lee was born on July 22, 1957, in Waupun, WI, a son of Warren and Lona Mae (Davison) Davis. He worked at the Del Monte Canning Factory in Markesan with his dad and brothers for many years. Lee enjoyed watching tractor pulls, fishing and going for walks. He was a long time member of Markesan Bible Church.Lee is survived by his siblings, Herb (Gloria) Davis of Markesan, Gilbert (Betty) Davis of Fort Atkinson, Margaret Roberts of Fond du Lac, Carol Davis of Markesan, Richard (Pat) Davis of Randolph and Lisa Davis of Markesan; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; his maternal and paternal grandparents; a brother, Robert Davis; a sister, June Davis; a niece and a nephew.Visitation for Lee will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Markesan Community Funeral Home, 868 North Margaret Street, Markesan.A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Markesan Community Funeral Home with Pastor Andy Brendemihl officiating. Burial will follow at Mackford Cemetery.A memorial fund has been established in Lee's name.Markesan Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.