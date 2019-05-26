|
Lee James Livieri, 77, died May 18, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida. He was born on May 27, 1941 to James and Doris (Abraham) Livieri, of North Fond du Lac, and graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1960. He married Joan C. Snyder of Taycheedah on October 7, 1967. He retired from the Soo Line Railroad in 2001 after working as a locomotive engineer for over 40 years. He was a long time resident of North Fond du Lac, and after retirement, divided his time between Van Dyne and Melbourne Beach, Florida.
He was active in many organizations including: North Fond du Lac Optimist, Charter Member of the North Fondy Fun Runners Snowmobile Club, Knights of Columbus, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Loyal Order of Moose, and the Lighthouse Beacons Camping Club. He was also a long time member of Presentation Church in North Fond du Lac.
He is survived by his wife Joan; daughter Barbara Livieri of Homestead, FL, and son and daughter-in-law James and Stacy (Searl) Livieri of North Fond du Lac; and grandchildren Alec (fiancé Emily Byhardt), Alexis, and Olivia Livieri, at home.
Visitation will be on Thurs. June 6, 2019 at Presentation Parish, 705 Michigan Ave., North Fond du Lac from 9am - 11am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Cremation has taken place. The burial will be at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial in Lee's name can be given to North Fond du Lac Optimist Club.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 26, 2019