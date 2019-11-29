|
Lee Marquardt
Campbellsport - Lee A. Marquardt, 59, of St. Kilian passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at his home. He was born on November 12, 1960 in West Bend, the son of Gerold and Lorraine (nee Meyer) Marquardt. On July 30, 1983, Lee married Jacqueline A. Jaeger at St. Martin's Church in Ashford. He worked as a machinist at West Bend Machine Works. Lee was a member of St. Lucas Lutheran Church in Kewaskum. He enjoyed hunting and was in a number of dart and bowling leagues.
Survivors include his wife Jacqueline, sons Anthony (Julie) Marquardt, Patrick Marquardt and Benjamin Marquardt, granddaughter Aubrianna, siblings Steven (Laurie) Marquardt, Neil (Peggy) Marquardt, Barbara Marquardt, Joan (David) Walker and Lynn (Gary) Marquardt, other relatives and friends.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 2nd at 4:00 PM at St. Lucas Lutheran Church, 1417 Parkview Dr. Kewaskum. Rev. Timothy Henning will officiate.
Visitation will be Monday December 2nd from 2:00 PM until time of service at the CHURCH.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019