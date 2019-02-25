Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
N8079 Church Road
Malone, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
N8079 Church Road
Malone, WI
Fond du Lac - Leo Alois Mand, 89, passed away on February 24, 2019 at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 5, 1929 in Taycheedah, a son of the late Peter and Elizabeth Schmitz Mand.

Leo served in the United States Army and was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. He married Irene Karls at Holy Trinity Church in Jericho on July 10, 1954.

Leo worked at G&L until his retirement in 1992. He enjoyed fishing, bingo and was an avid sports fan.

Survivors include his wife, Irene; six children, Dan (Deb) Mand of Malone, Jeff (Diane) Mand of Fond du Lac, Nancy (Wayne) Schumacher of Fond du Lac, Scott (Michelle) Mand of Shakopee, MN, Randy (Necole) Mand of Virginia Beach, VA and Amy (Noah) Lobajeski of Fond du Lac; nine grandchildren, Tammy, Jay, Melissa, Adam, Kelly, Tyler, Derrick, Alicia and Brett; and nine great grandchildren.

Leo is further survived by two sisters, Genevieve Kopplin of Watertown, WI, and Virginia Schneider of St. Peter; sisters-in-law, Esther Mand and Marie Mand, both of Fond du Lac and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters Florence Michels and Marie Abler; five brothers Alois, Ambrose, Alfred "Fritz", Ray and Servie Mand; brothers-in-law Alex Michels, Wilfred Abler, Emil Kopplin and Adolph Schneider; and sisters-in-law Lydia, Agnes and Mary Mand.

Leo's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation at St. Peter Catholic Church, N8079 Church Road, Malone on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:45 AM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter Catholic Church on Wednesday following visitation at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Ledgeview Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The Mand family would like to send a special thank you to the staff and volunteers of Harbor Haven for their exceptional care and loving compassion given to Leo and the family. The family also thanks the staff and volunteers of Agnesian Hospice for the care shown to Leo the last week of his life.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 25, 2019
