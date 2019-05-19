|
Leo Wirtz
- - Leo Wirtz greeted everyone with a warm smile and a simple question, "How are you?" Leo sincerely wanted to know. He enjoyed people, and loved hearing and telling stories. A patient, kind-hearted man, Leo was beloved. He passed away May 13, 2019 atage 97.
He was born April 11, 1922 in the Town of Taycheedah, Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin, to John J. Wirtz and Theresa (Blatz) Wirtz. Leo was the youngest of the couple's six children.
After graduating from Fond du Lac Senior High School in 1940, he served with distinction as a Staff Sergeant with the United States Army's 487th Engineers Battalion in the European Theatre of World War II. He was awarded the European Medal with five Battle Stars. Leo landed on Utah Beach in June 1944, was part of the breakthrough at St. Lo, raced across France as a member of Patton's Third Army, survived the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944, and without the ability to swim, crossed the Rhine River on a pontoon bridge into Germany.
After returning to civilian life in Wisconsin, Leo married Ursula T. Kahlhamer on April 7, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville, Wisconsin. The newlyweds lived in Milwaukee before settling in Waukesha, where they raised four children Mary, Tom, Bob, and Jeanne. Education and hard work—along with fun—were priorities at the Wirtz household, with all the children earning advanced degrees.
Leo and Ursula loved parties and dancing, and were regulars at dance halls for years. The couple loved socializing and were gracious hosts. Leo, in particular, had the great talent of making everyone that he talked with feel as if they were the most important person in the room.
For 40 years he worked in engineering at Waukesha Engine (Dresser Industries) in Waukesha. In the years after he retired in 1985, Leo traveled. Along with Ursula, Leo visited battlefields where he had fought in France, as well as his ancestral hometown of Kaisersesch, Germany.
Leo and Ursula were members of St. Mary's Parish in Waukesha for more than 50 years. Leo was a member of VFW Post 721, the Catholic Knights, St. Mary's Holy Name Society, Serra Club of Waukesha, and the Waukesha Engine (Dresser) Retiree Club. Proceeded in death by his parents, four sisters, Veronica (Elmer) Reiser, Cecelia (Math) Bercham, Catherine (Frank) Mand, Bertha (Louis) Morgen and one brother, Alois (Olive) Wirtz and his dear son, Tom Wirtz.
Leo is survived by his loving wife, Ursula Wirtz, and his children, Mary (Mark) Northrup, Bob (Nancy)Wirtz, Jeanne (Barry) Gantenbein, daughter-in-law, Patty Wirtz, 9 grandchildren; Joel, Josh, Ben, Amelia, Elizabeth, Madeline, Matt, Beth and Lauren, 8 great grandchildren, other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the 5:00PM funeral Mass all at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53186. Father Howard Haase will preside. Interment with full military honors will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Waukesha on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Memorials in Leo's name are appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul, 818 W. Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189 or to Seasons Hospice, 6400 Shafer Ct. Suite 700, Rosemont, IL 60018.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 19, 2019